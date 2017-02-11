  • STV
  • MySTV

Royal Navy warship rescues yacht crew stranded in Atlantic

STV

The Scottish-based Clyde Challenger lost its mast amid turbulent seas as it returned to the UK.

Yacht: Rescue in the Atlantic.
Yacht: Rescue in the Atlantic. Royal Navy

Fourteen sailors on a Scottish-based racing yacht have been rescued by the crew of a Royal Navy warship after their vessel was stranded for 48 hours in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 60ft Clyde Challenger yacht lost its mast in the turbulent waters as it was returning from the Azores, in the mid-Atlantic, to the UK.

The crew of the yacht, designed for the around-the-world clipper race, waited 20 hours for HMS Dragon to reach them.

The Type 45 destroyer was diverted 500 miles from a routine deployment to rescue the crew, travelling at 30 knots to arrive at the yacht's position, some 610 miles south west of Land's End, at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The operation concluded at around 5pm and all crew members were said to be "alive and well".

They were treated for minor injuries and given hot food and the chance to call their families once on board the vessel.

The Challenger, which is normally berthed in the Clyde Estuary, in Scotland, could not be recovered.

Petty officer Max Grosse, the chief bosun's mate on board HMS Dragon, said: "When we arrived on scene it was clear the yacht had lost its mast and looked in a pretty desperate state after nearly 48 hours drifting in the challenging conditions.

"We were however hugely relieved to see all 14 crew alive and well. "Despite racing through the night we only had three hours of daylight remaining in which to safely remove the crew.

"HMS Dragon is fitted with two large sea boats capable of carrying six passengers each. "We were able to use both boats to transfer the crew as quickly as possible.

Sea: Mast had fallen off.
Sea: Mast had fallen off. Royal Navy

"The prevailing weather conditions and notorious Atlantic swell made it enormously challenging though and really tested the skills of my experienced sea boat coxswains."

The Clyde Challenger, which is owned by Lewis Learning Ltd, was designed and built to compete in the Clipper round-the-world yacht race and is also used for corporate, private and charity charters, according to its website.

Updates on the travel company's Facebook page said the crew reported a problem with the yacht's rudder late on Thursday evening and steering was affected.

They were aided by another vessel and a cargo ship and reported they had made a temporary rudder on Friday morning but damage to the mast and sails meant they were "unusable" and on Friday afternoon it was decided the crew needed rescuing.

A statement said: "We are delighted to report that a UK Navy vessel has successfully transferred all 14 crew members from Clyde Challenger.

"They are all safely onboard and under the care of her majesty's naval Service.

"We are extremely grateful for this news and extend huge thanks to all those involved in standing over the yacht, organising and executing the safe transfer of the crew."

Warship: Crew brought abourd HMS Dragon.
Warship: Crew brought abourd HMS Dragon. © STV

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.