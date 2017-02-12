Driver seriously injured in hit-and-run involving Jaguar

Two occupants of the Jaguar fled scene in a Mercedes driven by a third man.

A man suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run which saw the other driver flee in a third vehicle.

The 50-year-old had been driving his Vauxhall Corsa when it was involved in a crash with a Jaguar S-Type on the B7081 at Long Drive, near the Newmore Roundabout, in Irvine, Ayrshire, on Saturday.

The Corsa driver was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The male driver and passenger of the Jaguar are believed to have abandoned the vehicle and got into a black Mercedes, driven by a third man.

Detective Inspector Mick Carr of Ayrshire Division CID said he was keen to hear from witnesses to the crash, which took place at around 10.20am on Saturday.

He said: "From what we understand, following the collision, two men abandon the Jaguar car and enter a black Mercedes car, driven by a third man.

The men then leave the scene of the road traffic collision, heading north along the B7081.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are yet to trace the black Mercedes which left the area.

"Anyone with information surrounding this collision is asked to contact police. If you witnessed the crash and have not yet contacted police, please contact officers with any information you may have."

Anyone with information is asked to Saltcoats CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

