Man assaulted and robbed of cash as son, 11, slept upstairs

Two intruders conducted 'cowardly attack' at victim's home early on Friday.

Robbery: Police said such incidents were rare (file pic).

A man was assaulted and robbed in his village home while his young son slept upstairs.

The robbers broke into the property in Hoddom Court, Ecclefechan, near Dumfries, in the early hours of Friday.

They attacked the 46-year-old man before stealing a sum of cash and fleeing the scene.

The shaken victim was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after the incident but has since been released.

The robbers were both white, with one around 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall with a stocky build and a dark coloured jacket.

The second intruder was slightly taller with a heavier build and was wearing fluorescent yellow jacket.

Detective Inspector Scott Young of Dumfries CID said: "Officers are currently in the process of carrying out door to door enquiries as well as retrieving CCTV from a number of different locations throughout the village with a view of identifying who is responsible for this crime.

"This was a cowardly act which was made even worse due to the fact the victim's 11-year-old son was in the house at the time. He was not injured.

"Thankfully, incidents such as this are extremely rare in Annandale and Eskdale and we are determined to catch those who are responsible.

"From our enquiries, we know that around 1am on the Friday morning, three men were seen in a dark coloured vehicle in nearby Hoddam Road. We are keen to identify the make of this vehicle and those who were using it at the time."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dumfries CID via 101.

