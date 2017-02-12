Man fighting for his life after head-on crash on A71 road

A mother and daughter also suffered injuries in the collision at Larkhall.

Crash: Three in hospital (file pic) STV

A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after the BMW he was driving was involved in a head-on crash which also left a mother and daughter injured.

The crash took place around 5pm on Saturday on the A71 at Ayr Road, Larkhall, when the white BMW struck a blue VW Polo travelling west.

An ambulance happened to be passing by at the time of the collision and paramedics were able to stop and help the injured people at the scene.

The 19-year-old had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Staff there say he is in a critical condition.

The 58-year-old woman who was driving the Polo suffered leg and back injuries while her 24-year-old daughter, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered internal injuries.

Both are in a stable condition at Wishaw General Hospital.

Constable Gregg Dick, of Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "Thankfully at the time of the crash an ambulance happened to be passing and the paramedics were able to stop and assist the injured at the scene.

"From our investigations there were other cars on the road when the crash happened and I would appeal to anyone who saw the crash or who may have information that will assist officers with their enquiries to contact Motherwell Trunk Roads Policing Unit via 101."