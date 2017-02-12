Body recovered from River Nith confirmed as missing man

Police recovered the remains of Bryan Cowie at Kingholm Quay near Dumfries.

River: Body found (file pic) James Avery

Police have confirmed that remains recovered from the River Nith were those of missing man Bryan Cowie.

His body was pulled from the water on Saturday at Kingholm Quay, near Dumfries.

Officers and coastguard crews have been searching the area for 41-year-old Mr Cowie, who had been seen in the water on Sunday last week.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A police spokeswoman said: "Out thoughts are with his family at this sad time."