Fears for naked woman seen running on road near old factory

Police have raised fears after a naked woman was spotted running across a main road during cold conditions at night.

The unidentified woman was seen with no clothes on running across the A75 by-pass in Dumfries on Sunday evening.

Officers have issued an appeal to the public in a bid to trace the woman and ensure she is safe after the sighting near the old Carnation milk factory at around 7.25pm.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "About 7.25pm on Sunday, a female was seen running across the road of the A75 by-pass from the Carnation factory area towards Lincluden, Dumfries and she appeared to be naked.

"Police in Dumfries are concerned about this female due to the current cold weather conditions and want to ensure her safety as soon as possible.

"If you have any information, know who this female is or have seen her since, please can you contact us on 101."