Hunt for young man's killer continues after street attack

Stephen Russell, 20, died in hospital after a disturbance in Possil, Glasgow, on Friday.

A manhunt is continuing after a young man was killed in a street attack.

Stephen Russell, 20, died in hospital after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Possil, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.

Detectives have launched a major probe in the hunt for the killer after the incident in Bardowie Street and forensic specialists and officers remained in the area scouring for clues on Monday.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious and continue to speak to people door-to-door as well as examine CCTV footage for clues.

Detective inspector Grant Durie, of the major investigation team at Govan, said: "A 20 year-old man has died having been seriously injured on Bardowie Street in Possilpark.

"We are treating the incident as suspicious and extensive enquiries are currently ongoing.

"Specialist forensic teams have been active around the area and detectives and officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

He continued: "At this time, I would ask for the assistance of the local community in determining what took place yesterday afternoon.

"It is possible that you heard or witnessed a disturbance on Bardowie Street and if so I would ask you to contact police immediately.

"Any information received will greatly assist us in determining how this young man lost his life."

Mr Durie added: "I want to reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to find out what took place and determine how this man died.

"Additional officers are patrolling the areas of Bardowie Street and Saracen Street. I would ask local residents to also approach those officers should they have any information or wish to discuss their concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the incident room in Govan Police Station on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

