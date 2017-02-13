Car set alight in targeted fire attack outside house

Police and fire crews were called out to the deliberate blaze on Ashgill Road in Glasgow.

Fire: Hunt has been launched for those behind attack (file pic). Deadline

A car has been set alight in a targeted fire attack on a busy main road.

The vehicle was set on fire on Sunday evening outside a house on Ashgill Road in Milton, Glasgow.

Police and fire crews were called out to the blaze in the north of the city at around 7.40pm and launched a joint investigation after bringing the fire under control.

The blaze is being treated as deliberate and police have launched a hunt for those behind the attack.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 7.40pm on Sunday, police were called to a report of a car on fire outside a property on Ashgill Road, in Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and following a joint investigation between police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service the fire is being treated as wilful.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the incident."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.