Care worker said resident was fat and 'needed to go on diet'

James Kerr also left another service user in soiled clothes for around an hour and a half.

Care: James Kerr worked at facility in Dumfries (file pic). Yui Mok / PA Wire

A care home worker who called a resident fat and said he should "go on a diet" has been struck off.

James Kerr taunted the service user by touching his face and playing with his glasses as he was being changed, a care watchdog found.

The support worker also turned up a television "so loud he (the resident) could not be heard shouting", the Scottish Social Services Council ruled.

Mr Kerr was also found to have verbally abused the resident at Cargenholm Care Centre in Dumfries in April 2015, while he also told him he would "just have to wait" when he asked to be changed.

The care home employee told the resident at the home for dementia sufferers: "You need to go on a diet" and "You need to go to slimmer's world (sic)".

He also described the service user as a "big heavy lump" in what the council ruled as professional misconduct.

Mr Kerr left another resident in soiled clothes for around an hour and a half after he had wet himself, which was in breach of the owner Canterbury Care Homes' personal hygiene policy.

He repeatedly failed to respond to four other residents pressing call buzzers at the facility, while Mr Kerr also said to a colleague "it's been an easy day" as he had let two other staff members "get on with it".

The council stated there were a "few mitigating factors" which included that the support worker had no previous record and has engaged with the watchdog to a "limited extent".

Aggravating issues in Mr Kerr's case included that his actions caused distress to a service user, while his actions were "deliberate and premeditated". The council stated he had "shown no insight or regret".

In striking off Mr Kerr, the watchdog said he his "actions are fundamentally incompatible with being a social service worker" and he "breached the trust of service users and colleagues".

