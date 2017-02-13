  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-Ukip chairman on sex offenders register over vulgar calls

STV

Arthur 'Misty' Thackeray caused distress to ten women he targeted in phone calls.

Ukip: Misty Thackeray was sentenced over calls.
Ukip: Misty Thackeray was sentenced over calls. Peter Byrne/ PA Archive/PA Images

The former chairman of Ukip in Scotland has been placed on the sex offenders register after making a string of vulgar phone calls to women.

Arthur 'Misty' Thackeray, 55, admitted carrying out ten sexual offences between October 2007 and December 2015 involving ten different women.

All of the calls took place at his home in Glasgow's east end, at the party's base in Edinburgh and elsewhere.

He took some of the numbers from posters advertising slimming classes and phoned the unsuspecting women.

Phone records revealed Thackeray made a call to a taxi company arranging a lift from his former office to Haymarket train station on the same night some of the calls were made.

Thackeray pled guilty to nine charges of intentionally sending, or directing "sexual verbal communication" between December 1, 2010, and December 19, 2015.

One charge pre-dates the Sexual Offences Act which came into force in 2009, while there was also a breach of the peace charge between October 2007 and February 2008.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, Thackeray was handed a community payback order with the conditions he will be supervised for three years, will carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within nine months and will be on the sex offenders register for three years.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC told him: "Be under no illusion, these offences you committed against these women are serious and caused distress."

The court heard none of the women know Thackeray or how he got their numbers but it is believed he took some from posters advertising slimming classes and one from a sales advert in a shop window.

The ages of his victims ranged from 25 to 66 years old at the time of the offences. 

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan confirmed the matter was first reported to the police in September 2013.

He said: "Whilst the police investigated there was insufficient evidence at that time. 

"This was until December 2015 when another woman contacted the police and reported the calls being made to her."

Although the calls were made from a withheld number, the woman's phone service provider was able to help trace the number registered to Thackeray.

His home was searched and phones recovered and analysed. It was found Thackeray had made a call to Central Taxis in Edinburgh on December 18, 2015.

Mr Allan added: "Between 10pm and 11pm there was a call, the accused's voice identified, made to the taxi company using his nickname Misty.

"He arranged for a taxi to take him from the office where he worked in Edinburgh where he was the chief of staff for an MEP to take him to Haymarket Station."

The woman described being "disgusted" and one said she also felt "violated and alarmed".

Defence lawyer Callum Hiller said his client has given up alcohol since committing the offences. 

He added: "He now completely regrets his actions, he fully understands the significant distress his behaviour would have caused - if he could take it back he most certainly would."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.