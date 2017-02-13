Driver trapped after car overturns in west end of Glasgow

Police attended after the Volvo, which was carrying a man and woman, crashed in Saltoun Street.

Crash: The Volvo ended up on its side. Cameron Munro

A man was trapped after his car flipped on to its side in the west end of Glasgow.

The Volvo initially collided with two cars on Saltoun Street before overturning and coming to a stop near the junction with Ruthven Lane.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at around 11.15am on Monday.

A woman who was in the car managed to get out of it after the collision before the man was freed by firefighters at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A spokesman said for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The service was alerted at 11.18am on Monday to reports of an overturned car on Ruthven Lane, Glasgow.

"Two appliances were mobilised to the incident from nearby stations. Firefighters and ambulance personnel worked together to safely remove a casualty from the car.

"The casualty was then transferred to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews left at 12.05pm after ensuring the area was made safe."

