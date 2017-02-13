Three men and two women charged with human trafficking

The five appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court following raids in Govanhill.

Court: The five were remanded in custody (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

Three men and two women have appeared in court on human trafficking charges.

Vojtech Gombar, 58; Anil Wagle, 35; Jana Sandorova, 25; Sylvia Racova, 40, and Adam Rastislav, 28, all made private appearances.

Each made no plea or declaration at Glasgow Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.

The court appearances followed a series of raids by police in the Govanhill area of the city last week.

The five, from Glasgow, were charged under the Asylum and Immigration Act for allegedly arranging for people to come to the UK with the intention of exploiting them.

All except Sandorova also face charges of arranging travel to the country for the purposes of forcing people into prostitution.

Gombar, Sandorova, Rocova and Rastislav were further charged with keeping or managing or assisting in the management of a brothel.

They will appear for a full committal hearing later this week.

