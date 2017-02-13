Death of young man in street attack treated as murder

Steven Russell, 20, died in hospital after he was found injured in Possilpark.

Murder: Manhunt under way to find Steven Russell's killer.

Police are treating the death of a young man who died in a street attack in Glasgow as murder.

Steven Russell, 20, died after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Possilpark on Friday afternoon.

Forensic officers have been scouring the area around Bardowie Street for clues as they search for his killer.

Mr Russell died in hospital after he was found seriously injured in the street.

On Monday afternoon, police said that his death was being treated as murder following the results of a post-mortem.

The family of Mr Russell, from Closeburn Street, have been made aware.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the area as detectives speak to people door-to-door to piece together information.

Detective inspector Martin Fergus, of the major investigation team based at Govan said: "Following a post-mortem examination, we are treating the death of Steven Russell as murder and have launched a murder inquiry.

"The investigation is continuing today into the circumstances surrounding his death and I would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact the Incident Room at Govan Police Station on 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.