  • STV
  • MySTV

Death of young man in street attack treated as murder

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Steven Russell, 20, died in hospital after he was found injured in Possilpark.

Murder: Manhunt under way to find Steven Russell's killer.
Murder: Manhunt under way to find Steven Russell's killer.

Police are treating the death of a young man who died in a street attack in Glasgow as murder.

Steven Russell, 20, died after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Possilpark on Friday afternoon.

Forensic officers have been scouring the area around Bardowie Street for clues as they search for his killer.

Mr Russell died in hospital after he was found seriously injured in the street.

On Monday afternoon, police said that his death was being treated as murder following the results of a post-mortem.

The family of Mr Russell, from Closeburn Street, have been made aware.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1380613-hunt-for-young-man-s-killer-continues-after-street-attack/ | default

Extra patrols are being carried out in the area as detectives speak to people door-to-door to piece together information.

Detective inspector Martin Fergus, of the major investigation team based at Govan said: "Following a post-mortem examination, we are treating the death of Steven Russell as murder and have launched a murder inquiry.

"The investigation is continuing today into the circumstances surrounding his death and I would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact the Incident Room at Govan Police Station on 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.