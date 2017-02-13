  • STV
Jewellery appeal after attempted murder of female taxi driver

STV

The 60-year-old was strangled until she passed out during the attack by two men.

Appeal: Police released images of victim's jewellery.
Detectives hunting two men who strangled a female taxi driver until she passed out have released images of jewellery stolen from her.

The woman was dragged from her car by the men she had picked up as a fare before the attempted murder in West Lothian.

Police said the 60-year-old woman picked up a man in her blue Peugeot Horizon private hire car in Lanark, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday around 10pm.

She drove him from Hyndford Road and then collected his friend in Hope Street, opposite Lanark Fire Station.

The driver stopped her taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works and the men dragged her from the car in West Calder.

She was then throttled until she lost consciousness. When she awoke, the men were gone and her jewellery was missing.

On Monday, detective inspector Steven Bertram said: "This was a horrific attack which must have been unimaginably traumatic for the victim and our thanks go to everyone who has so far come forward with information.

"I want to reassure the public that we have detectives working together in West Lothian and Lanarkshire who are dedicated to pursuing all possible lines of enquiry in relation to this investigation.

"As part of this, we're asking anyone who may have seen the men described or who has information about their identities to come forward as soon as possible."

He added: "Anyone who saw the taxi as it travelled towards West Calder or it was stopped along the A704, or who recognises the stolen jewellery, is also urged to get in touch with us."

Both men are described as having eastern European accents, being of slim build and around 6ft.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and dark gloves.

The second man is described as wearing an army-style khaki hooded top with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

