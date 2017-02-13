Dangerous 'poisonous parsnips' wash up on Ayrshire beaches

The plant can be toxic to both animals and humans, North Ayrshire Council warns.

Poisonous parsnip: Hemlock water dropwort found on beaches. North Ayrshire Council

Parents and dog walkers have been warned after plants known as "poisonous parsnips" washed up on Ayrshire beaches.

Hemlock water dropwort was been found on beaches in Saltcoats and Stevenston, and may be on other beaches nearby.

North Ayrshire Council has warned the plant is poisonous to both animals and humans.

It can also leave burns on human skin and is most toxic during late winter and early spring.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie said: "We are asking parents and dog owners to be extra vigilant when on our beaches.

"If you are suspicious of a plant, do not touch it or allow children or pets to come into contact with it. And ensure your pet isn't eating anything it shouldn't.

"Should any members of the public be concerned about any hazardous vegetation being washed up, we ask that they contact us on 01294 310000 with details of the item and its location."

Any sightings will be investigated by the council's Streetscene team to identify the plant and take the appropriate action.