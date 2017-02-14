Lonely dog in hunt for new home after 547 days without family

Mylo the Border collie is hoping to find the perfect match for Valentine's Day.

A lonely dog who has waited 547 days for a home is hoping to find a new owner for Valentine's Day.

Seven-year-old Mylo is described by staff at the Dogs Trust in Glasgow as a "wonderful dog" with tonnes of love to give

But he continues to be ignored by potential adopters and staff are concerned he is becoming lonelier by the day, despite being showered with affection by his carers.

Mylo, the Border collie cross is described as a gentle giant. His ideal day is spent exploring the great outdoors

He is looking for a loving family home where his owners will play with him and he could live with young people over the age of 16.

Mylo would ideally to be the only pet in the home and would like to meet potential owners a few times so he can build a relationship with them.

Rehoming centre manager for Dogs Trust Glasgow, Sandra Lawton, said: "All of us at the rehoming centre adore Mylo as he is such a special boy.

"However we are concerned that he misses having a family to call his own. He's a super dog with a fantastic personality so we just can't work out why nobody wants him.

"All of us at Dogs Trust Glasgow are hoping, this Valentine's Day, somebody out there realises Mylo is their perfect match."

If you're interested in rehoming Mylo please contact Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0303 003 0000 or visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow/