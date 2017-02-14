Secure unit manager 'straddled and abused female colleague'

Erika King, who worked at the facility for vulnerable youngsters, has been struck off.

Unit: Erika King worked at the Good Shepherd Centre secure unit. Good Shepherd Centre

A manger at a secure unit for vulnerable youngsters has been struck off for abusing and exploiting one of her colleagues.

Erika King, 47, was found guilty of an indecent attack on a female colleague in June 2010 in which she made "comments of a sexual nature" and straddled her "whilst she was lying face down on a bed".

The charge against the senior care worker also stated she "put your hand inside her trousers and touch her on the body and on her buttocks over her underwear, put your hand inside her underwear and repeatedly touch her naked buttocks".

King, who was a manager at the Good Shepherd Secure Unit in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, was put on the sex offenders register and then struck off after facing a misconduct hearing before regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Following her conviction, King faced an SSSC panel who ruled she had "abused and exploited your colleague" and "behaved in a way outwith work which would call into question your suitability to work in social services".

A report from the SSSC panel read: "Part one of the charge as proved was a clear abuse of trust and a serious premeditated act.

"It caused harm to the victim and was a serious disregard for the code of practice. It comprised one of the most serious forms of misconduct which has resulted in you being placed on the sex offenders register.

"You denied it and were found guilty after trial. You have not engaged at all in relation to part one of the charge as proved and only limited engagement with part two of the charge as proved."

It added: "Given your lack of engagement, there was no evidence before the sub-committee that there was no real risk of repetition.

"In addition, there was no evidence of insight or regret on your part in relation to part one of the charge as proved.

"Furthermore, your continued registration as a convicted criminal and a registered sex offender would seriously undermine public trust and confidence."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.