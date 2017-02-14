Dogs join police search for naked woman seen running down road

The pedestrian was spotted on the A75 bypass near an old factory in Dumfries on Sunday evening.

Dumfries: Woman was seen crossing busy A75. Google 2017

Dog teams have joined a police search for a naked woman seen running across a busy bypass in cold conditions.

Police raised fears on Sunday after the unidentified woman was seen with no clothes on running across the A75 near the old Carnation milk factory in Dumfries at around 7.25pm.

Officers have issued an appeal to the public in a bid to trace the woman and launched a search which police dog teams are now also involved in.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "About 7.25pm on Sunday, a female was seen running across the road of the A75 by-pass from the Carnation factory area towards Lincluden, Dumfries, and she appeared to be naked.

"Police in Dumfries are concerned about this female due to the current cold weather conditions and want to ensure her safety as soon as possible.

"If you have any information, know who this female is or have seen her since, please can you contact us on 101."

