Ticket inspector sprayed in face with substance on busy train

Officers from British Transport Police in hunt after attack near Corkerhill station in Glasgow.

Police: Ticket inspector suffered burning, itchy sensation (file pic). British Transport Police

A ticket inspector was sprayed in the face with a substance during an attack on a busy train.

He was working on board a service in the south side of Glasgow when he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance which affected his skin.

The train was travelling from Crookston to Corkerhill at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 7.

The ticket inspector suffered a burning, itchy sensation, forcing him to rinse his face with cold water.

British Transport Police have now issued a public appeal in a bid to trace the person behind the attack.

Detective constable John McPhilemy said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on board this service who may have seen, heard or even experience the effects of the substance sprayed within the carriage.

"We taking a hard-line approach against those who assault staff. We will arrest, prosecute and possibly ban from rail services anyone who uses violence against rail staff."

If you have any information please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.

