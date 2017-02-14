Road closed as car rolls on to roof outside Rouken Glen park

Traffic heavy in both directions after incident in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

Crash: The car on its roof outside the park. @Mateov26

A road has been closed after a car rolled on to its roof outside a park.

The incident happened outside Rouken Glen in Giffnock at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Rouken Glen Road has been closed at the Spiersbridge Roundabout.

Traffic is reported to be heavy in both directions.

A police spokeswoman said: "Just after 2.30pm police were called to a report of a car on its roof on Rouken Glen Road.

"Emergency services attended, no one was injured."

