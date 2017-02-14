Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Glasgow
Springburn Road was closed northbound for several hours following the incident.
A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the north of Glasgow.
Springburn Road was closed for several hours following the incident at 1.30pm on Tuesday.
The road was closed northbound at its junction with Keppochhill Road, before reopening shortly before 5pm.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Springburn Road.
"Emergency services attended and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."
