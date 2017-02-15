Could it be you? Two mystery Scots yet to claim £1m lotto win

Unwitting millionaires from South Lanarkshire and Falkirk have days left to claim jackpot.

Unclaimed: Search on for two £1m raffle winners. National Lottery

Two mystery Scots are yet to claim their £1m lottery jackpots.

The unwitting millionaires from South Lanarkshire and Falkirk have just days left to claim the life-changing prize.

The two punters scooped £1m in the National Lottery Medal Draw on August 27 last year and have until February 23 to claim their prize.

The one-off draw was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing the game.

The two winning codes are GREY 8746 6648 and NAVY 2918 6121.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said: "We're eager to find the South Lanarkshire mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings - this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody's life."

If you think you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551.