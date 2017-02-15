Car torched in fire attack outside Newton Mearns family home

The deliberate fire attack happened last Monday evening in the suburb in East Renfrewshire.

Netherton Road: Police probe car fire on quiet street. 2017 Google

A car has been set alight outside a family home on a quiet street.

The deliberate fire attack happened last Monday evening in the suburb of Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to the incident in Netherton Road to come forward.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Officers in East Renfrewshire are currently investigating a wilful fireraising which took place on the evening of Monday, February 6, in Netherton Road, Newton Mearns.

"A car was damaged as a result. We're keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.