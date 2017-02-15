  • STV
Keeper's red card for urinating behind goal turns to yellow

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Shettleston Juniors stopper Gary Whyte has suspension lifted after sending off rescinded.

Gary Whyte: Relieved himself while retrieving the ball. Shettleston Juniors

A goalkeeper sent off in a junior football match for urinating at the side of the pitch has seen his red card and suspension dropped.

Shettleston Juniors stopper Gary Whyte left the field to retrieve the ball from behind his goal during the game against Shotts Bon Accord and relieved himself while there.

He returned to the field and was met with referee Tony Fullerton sending him down the tunnel.

The west region side appealed the decision with the Scottish Junior Football Association, which has now rescinded the red card.

A post on the club's Facebook page said: "After lodging an appeal against his sending off against Shotts Bon Accord a few weeks back Goalkeeper Gary Whyte will now be free from suspension as his red card was changed to a yellow."

The incident on January 28 went viral when Shotts' social media posted the update and received more than 10,000 retweets and likes.

Whyte, 21, told the Sunday Post he was "bursting" and stated it was the first red card he had received having played football since he was at school.

Despite the red card Shettleston held out to win the game 1-0 and they remain top of the McBookie.Com Super First Division.

