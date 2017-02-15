Parents pay tribute to Scots boy who died in Topshop

Kaden Reddick, ten, died when a display barrier fell on him in a 'horrific accident'.

Kaden Reddick: Died from his injuries in hospital.

The heartbroken parents of a ten-year-old Scots boy killed in a "horrific accident" in Topshop have paid tribute to their son.

Kaden Reddick died after an incident in a Topshop store in Reading in which he suffered serious head injuries when a display barrier fell over.

He was taken to hospital following the accident at the Oracle shopping centre on Monday afternoon but died from his injuries.

The shop was closed on Tuesday as investigations continued. Police could be seen inside the shop and bunches of flowers were left against the closed shutters.

His parents, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, changed their Facebook profile pictures to feature their son.

Father Ian Reddick posted: "Love you my little man, it's hurting so much."

Mother Lisa Cooper Mallet replied: "I feel you xxxxx."

Friends, family and well-wishers offered support and sent their love.

Anthony Mallett posted: "It's unbelievable to think how quickly life can change, how cruel life can be. Our love and thoughts are with Lisa Cooper Mallett We love you and will always be here for you."

Aly Mallett wrote: "I wish I could just be there now to give u the biggest cuddle ever, love you all lots and thinking of you all."

One card left outside the shop, which was unsigned, read: "RIP little man."

Trish James said: "Love you guys, the worlds going to miss you wee man and the amazing things you would have achieved in it."

Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday that Kaden "suffered serious head injuries after an incident involving a store display barrier".

Detective superintendent Paul Hayles said: "We are supporting the boy's family to assist them at this very difficult time.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. "A scene watch is in place at the Topshop store and is likely to be in place for some time.

"Detectives are now working with the local authority and the store owners to gather all of the information on how this incident happened."

Reading Borough Council said: "As the enforcing authority for health and safety within retail premises, we will be working closely with the police, who are at present leading on the investigation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.