Expat murdered brother-in-law after mother's funeral

James McGowan killed Owen Brannigan in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, almost 20 years ago.

Death: Owen Brannigan was killed in 1999.

A Scottish expat killed his brother-in-law when he returned home for his mother's funeral 18 years ago.

James McGowan moved from Scotland to Australia in 1980 before he came home and killed 46-year-old Owen Brannigan in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1999.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, jurors found McGowan guilty of murdering Mr Brannigan and assaulting another man.

Last year, he was extradited from Adelaide in Australia to stand trial for murder having spent two years in custody.

The court previously heard McGowan confessed to killing someone in a phone call to Australia's On the Line service, which is similar to the Samaritan's in the UK.

During two phone calls with a counsellor he also boasted about his sons Ryan and Dylan, professional footballers who both played for Heart of Midlothian FC.

Ryan McGowan attended the last days of his father's trial this week.

The murder accused had denied killing Mr Brannigan on November 28 or 29, 1999, while he was also found guilty of assaulting another man, Thomas Duggan, on November 28 that year.

During calls to the phone line, McGowan told counsellors he had "crossed a line" and "put a guy in bed" previously.

McGowan had returned home for his mother's funeral, which took place on November 22, 1999.

The jury heard McGowan believed Mr Brannigan was a rapist but there was no proof of that available.

He had also lodged a special defence of incrimination, blaming a now deceased man called Thomas Stewart was responsible for the murder.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.