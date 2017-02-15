Woman, 85, fighting for life after being knocked down by car
The pensioner was crossing the road in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, when she was hit by vehicle.
An 85-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being knocked down by a car as she crossed the road.
The pensioner was struck by a Chevrolet Kalos car at about 1pm on Tuesday.
Police said she was crossing Gateside Street in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, when she was hit by the vehicle.
The woman was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where staff described her condition as critical.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, was uninjured in the incident near to Woodside Walk in the town.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the police on 101.
