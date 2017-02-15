Woman, 85, fighting for life after being knocked down by car

The pensioner was crossing the road in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, when she was hit by vehicle.

Ambulance: The woman was taken to hospital after collision (file pic). Deadline

An 85-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being knocked down by a car as she crossed the road.

The pensioner was struck by a Chevrolet Kalos car at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Police said she was crossing Gateside Street in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, when she was hit by the vehicle.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where staff described her condition as critical.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was uninjured in the incident near to Woodside Walk in the town.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.