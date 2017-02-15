Scottish Water works to cause further roads disruption

Queen's Drive in Glasgow will be closed for an extra two months until July.

Queen's Drive: Shieldhall Tunnel project works mean route will remain shut. © STV

Motorists face two months of extra disruption as works take place to install a waste water tunnel in the south side of Glasgow .

Scottish Water's Shieldhall Tunnel project had resulted in the closure of Queen's Drive for 12 months starting last May.

On Wednesday, it emerged the route would remain shut with diversions in place until the end of July, two months later than previously planned.

The stretch of the road near the tennis courts at Langside Road had been closed to construct a shaft to remove the machine that will bore a 3.1-mile tunnel from Craigton to Queen's Park.

First Bus advised services disrupted by the work - numbers 4, 4A, 5, 6 and N6 - would continue to be affected until Friday, July 28.

At the time of announcing the works, the company said the phase of the project would take "about a year to complete".

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "Scottish Water held an initial meeting with the Glasgow City Council roads department and other stakeholders and we are assessing the programme and working with our contractor to improve upon the current forecasted date.

"We will provide further updates once we are in a position to do so and would like to thank our customers for their continued patience whilst we progress with this project."

Diversions are in place via Prospecthill Road, Cathcart Road and Calder Street for northbound traffic and via Allison Street, Cathcart Road and Prospecthill Road for south-bound traffic.

Pedestrian access along Queens Drive/Langside Road is still available, while access to the park remains open.

