  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Water works to cause further roads disruption

STV

Queen's Drive in Glasgow will be closed for an extra two months until July.

Queen's Drive: Shieldhall Tunnel project works mean route will remain shut.
Queen's Drive: Shieldhall Tunnel project works mean route will remain shut. © STV

Motorists face two months of extra disruption as works take place to install a waste water tunnel in the south side of Glasgow .

Scottish Water's Shieldhall Tunnel project had resulted in the closure of Queen's Drive for 12 months starting last May.

On Wednesday, it emerged the route would remain shut with diversions in place until the end of July, two months later than previously planned.

The stretch of the road near the tennis courts at Langside Road had been closed to construct a shaft to remove the machine that will bore a 3.1-mile tunnel from Craigton to Queen's Park.

First Bus advised services disrupted by the work - numbers 4, 4A, 5, 6 and N6 - would continue to be affected until Friday, July 28.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1345602-work-continues-on-scotlands-largest-waste-water-tunnel/ | default

At the time of announcing the works, the company said the phase of the project would take "about a year to complete".

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "Scottish Water held an initial meeting with the Glasgow City Council roads department and other stakeholders and we are assessing the programme and working with our contractor to improve upon the current forecasted date.

"We will provide further updates once we are in a position to do so and would like to thank our customers for their continued patience whilst we progress with this project."

Diversions are in place via Prospecthill Road, Cathcart Road and Calder Street for northbound traffic and via Allison Street, Cathcart Road and Prospecthill Road for south-bound traffic.

Pedestrian access along Queens Drive/Langside Road is still available, while access to the park remains open.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.