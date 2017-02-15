Man who harassed teenage girl on bus sought by police

The man, said to be in his 50s, made inappropriate comments and touched the girl repeatedly.

Investigation: Police issued a description of the man (file pic).

A sixteen-year-old girl was left in a "distressed state" after a man touched her inappropriately during a bus journey, police said.

Officers said the incident occurred on the Dumfries to Castle Douglas 501 service on Sunday February 12.

The girl boarded the bus at the Loreburn Centre in Dumfries at about 6.20pm and the man, who got on at Whitesands, sat next to her despite a large number of empty seats being available.

He then made inappropriate remarks and touched her inappropriately on a number of occasions before leaving the bus at Beeswing.

Police Scotland described the suspect as being in his 50s and of medium build, with short grey hair and dark bushy eyebrows.

He was unshaven with yellow stained fingers and nails. He had a local accent and was wearing blue denim jeans and a black trench-style jacket.

Constable Anthony Cropley said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have been on this bus on Sunday night to come forward if they can help identify this man.

"This incident left a sixteen-year-old girl in a shocked and distressed state and we are keen to trace the man responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

