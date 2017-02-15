CCTV released after serious assault in Paisley pub

The attack took place in Gabriel's bar on December 3 2016.

Images: Anyone with information urged to contact police.

Police have released CCTV images of a man sought in connection with a serious assault in Paisley town centre last year.

The incident took place around 9.30pm on Saturday December 3 in Gabriel's bar on the town's Glasgow Road.

Detectives believe that the man in the images might have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing to him or anyone who recognises him to contact them.

He is described as around 6ft 2in, in his mid-20s or early-30s with short dark hair and dark stubble.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark zip up jacket, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Paisley Police Office on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

