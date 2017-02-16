Ram raid gang plough car into shops in alcohol theft

Three men smash red Seat Ibiza into the shutters of a post office and supermarket.

Raids: Police hunt car who crashed car into shops (file pic). STV

A gang smashed a car into shops during two early-hours ram raids.

Three men ploughed a red Seat Ibiza into the shutters of a post office in North Lanarkshire at around 3.50am on Wednesday in a bid to get inside and raid the store.

They failed to gain access to the building Dunbreck Avenue in Caldercruix before moving on to another target nearby around 15 minutes later.

The gang smashed their car into Petersburn Supermarket on Varnsdorf Way in Airdrie before fleeing with alcohol from inside the store and leaving the vehicle abandoned outside.

Forensic officers are examining the Seat car left at the scene and detectives believe the gang may have fled in a van seen nearby at the time.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries are continue to gather and review CCTV images for additional information on the suspects.

Detective constable Joe Todd said: "I am sure someone will have heard or seen the car ramming into both shops and I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

"We know a white van was seen in the area of the supermarket around the time of the second incident and the Seat Ibiza car was abandoned outside so it's possible the suspects made off in the white van.

"If anyone has any information about the white van, the Seat Ibiza car or the incidents, then please contact us and pass your information on.

"Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Airdrie Police Office via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously."

