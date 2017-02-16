Teenager dies and mother and daughter hurt in BMW smash

Calvin McIntosh, 19, dies five days after the head-on crash on A71 in Larkhall.

Calvin McIntosh: Young man died after head-on crash in Larkhall.

A teenage BMW driver has died after a head-on smash that left a mother and daughter in the other car in hospital.

Calvin McIntosh, 19, was taken by ambulance to hospital after the two-car crash in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

A 58-year-old woman and her daughter, aged 24, were injured when their Volkswagen Polo collided with the BMW on the A71 Ayr Road in the town at around 5pm.

The mother suffered leg and back injuries and the 24 year-old woman suffered internal injuries. They remain in hospital and medical staff describe their condition as stable.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Joe McGuckien, Motherwell Trunk Road Policing Group, said: "Our enquiries are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding this road traffic collision, which has resulted in the death of a 19 year-old man.

"A number of passing motorists have come forward. We are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information that will assist officers with their enquiries to contact Motherwell Trunk Roads Policing Group via 101."

