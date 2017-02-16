Four men accused of pub attack on footballer's father

Queen of the South player Derek Lyle's uncle also allegedly assaulted in Auchinairn.

Derek Lyle: Family members allegedly victims of assault. SNS

Four men have appeared in court charged with attacking a professional footballer's father and uncle outside a pub.

Ross Monaghan, 35, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court with three other men on Thursday charged with assaulting Queen of the South player Derek Lyle's family members.

He appeared with Eddie Lyons Jr, Liam Boyle and Andrew Gallagher in connection with an attack on Alex Lyle, Robert Lyle and William Logue outside the Campsie Bar on Woodhill Road in Auchinairn, East Dunbartonshire, last April.

All four men are accused of repeatedly punching and kicking Robert Lyle until he was unconscious and striking him with a sharp object.

They are also accused of repeatedly punching Alex Lyle and William Logue, dragging them across the road and also striking them with a sharp object.

Monaghan, Lyons, Gallagher and Boyle all appeared and pled not guilty to the three charges.

A trial has been set for April.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.