Burrell Collection revamp in further £27m funding boost

Matt Coyle

Glasgow City Council approves extra funding for £66m project to refurbish museum.

Revamp: Artists' impressions of new Burrell Collection.
A £27m funding boost to revamp the historic Burrell Collection has been approved.

Glasgow City Council has agreed funding of up to £27.3m towards the cost of the refurbishment of the museum and gallery.

The council previously approved funding of £5.7m, taking its overall commitment to up to £33m, half of the estimated £66m cost of the project.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council's executive committee on Thursday and comes four months after the first artists' impressions of the revamp were unveiled.

The images were released two days after the Glasgow art gallery and museum closed its doors to the public to enable work to begin.

The designs reveal plans to modernise and improve the visitor experience while retaining the architectural integrity of the A-listed building.

The collection includes rare examples of medieval stained glass, tapestries and sculptures, ancient Chinese ceramics, bronzes and jades, Islamic pile carpets and French paintings.

Archie Graham, depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The Burrell Collection is a masterpiece and the refurbished and re-displayed museum will be one of Scotland's finest cultural assets.

"Sir William's great legacy has been described as the greatest gift a city has ever received and we have a moral duty to ensure it is housed in the finest of buildings.

"The decision taken by the council demonstrates our commitment to that great legacy and, working with our partners, we will unlock the great potential of the Burrell Collection."

Burrell: Exterior view of the art gallery in Pollok Country Park.
Before closure, only 20% of the collection was on display.

The refurbishment plans will transform the building into an energy efficient, modern museum.

More than 90% of the 9000-strong collection will be re-displayed, with basement stores opening to the public for the first time.

A new central core will increase access to the many artworks.

The work to transform the building will also lead to the creation of a dedicated space for special exhibitions and the conversion of offices into galleries.

The roof of the building will be completely overhauled, while landscaped terraces and civic space will link the museum with the surrounding Pollok Country Park.

