Killer stabbed and beat friend to death with table leg

Ross Nicholson pulled a plastic bag over Brian Martin's head and tied him up.

Brian Martin: The 34-year-old was murdered in Glasgow. STV

A murderer tied his friend's hands behind his back before stabbing him and beating him with a table leg.

Ross Nicholson pulled a bag over Brian Martin's head and attacked him with a knife in his home in Glasgow.

Nicholson later lied to his victim's sister, saying he had not seen her 34-year-old brother.

After days of desperately trying to contact him, she called in police before Mr Martin's body was discovered in his flat in Knightswood.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, Nicholson was jailed for life with a minimum 14 years after previously pleading guilty to murder.

A judge told the killer he had carried out a "sustained and brutal" attack on a victim described as a "quiet person" who was "not confrontational".

Mr Martin and 37-year-old Nicholson were friends and lived at the same block of flats on Lincoln Avenue.

The court heard the victim was last seen alive in the early hours of November 5 last year.

He was caught on CCTV going into the lift of the flats with Nicholson.

Prosecutors said he murder occurred between that day and November 7 at Mr Martin's flat.

Advocate depute Bernard Ablett said: "At some point, Nicholson placed a plastic bag over Brian's head and tied his hands behind his back.

"He repeatedly hit him with a broken table leg and struck him with a knife."

Mr Martin's sister Kelly Martin, who was close to him, tried contacting her brother on November 5.

Mr Ablett said: "On each occasion, Nicholson answered the phone. She found this strange."

Nicholson went on to claim he had not seen his neighbour since that morning.

Ms Martin repeatedly tried to get hold of her brother over the next couple of days but got no response.

The court heard the killer lied to others during that time about the whereabouts of Mr Martin.

When officers were called in and attended the victim's flat on November 7, they discovered the body.

Mr Ablett said: "They entered and found Brian lying on the living room floor with his hands tied behind his back. There were obvious signs of a disturbance."

The prosecutor added: "CID officers... noted that the upper half of Brian's body was covered with sofa cushions and the contents of a rubbish bin."

Mr Martin had suffered multiple injuries, with three of the major blood vessels in his neck severed.

He had a number of stab wounds including one so forceful it had gone through his skull.

Blood-stained table legs were also found in the flat.

Nicholson was initially treated as a witness and claimed two mystery men had made threats to Mr Martin claiming he was "dead".

His flat was later searched and officers found his victim's Nokia phone. They also discovered a pair of bloodied trainers.

Thomas Ross, defending, said Nicholson "deeply regrets the pain and distress" he has caused Mr Martin's family.

Mr Ross added: "There was an argument between them. Brian Martin made reference of a relative of Mr Nicholson that he (the accused) had a deep emotional attachment to.

"He accepts that he then completely lost control."

Jailing Nicholson for life, Lady Scott told him: "This was a sustained and brutal murder. You tied him up rendering him defenceless. He was found lying dead under the rubbish that you covered him with."

