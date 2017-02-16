  • STV
Prisoner 'slashed fellow inmate in row over cream cake'

STV

Clinical manager at Low Moss tells court of shouting in prison hall after incident.

Low Moss: Prisoner accused of assault defended himself in court (file pic)
Low Moss: Prisoner accused of assault defended himself in court (file pic) MarkyMarky123

A prisoner slashed another inmate in a row over a cream cake, a court was told.

Medical staff at Low Moss Prison in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, went to help the injured inmate and Christopher Kane saying: "That's the last time you don't give me a cream cake."

Diane O'Hara, who was the clinical manager at Low Moss, was giving evidence at the trial of Kane, who denies assaulting William Douglas, 36, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment on March 21, 2015.

Ms O'Hara was asked to describe the injury and said: "There was a wound from the side of his lip to just under his ear and the right hand side. It was a typical slash injury."

She told the High Court in Glasgow that as she treated Mr Douglas there was a lot of shouting going on in the prison hall.

The court was told the shouting was coming from either side of Mr Douglas and comments were being directed at 38-year-old Kane.

Ms O'Hara said: "Some prisoners were shouting 'you're a dead man', 'I know where you stay' and 'we'll get you'. It appeared to be directed at Christopher Kane.

"He was retaliating and he was answering back saying: 'That's the last time you don't give me a cream cake or 'that's the last time you give away my cream cake' or something like that. 

"It seemed to be an incident over a cream cake."

Mr Ablett asked: "It was Christopher Kane who was saying that?" She replied: "Yes."

The prosecutor added: "You heard something which might explain what happened?" She said: "Yes."

Mr Ablett then asked: "And that was the reference to the cream cake?" Ms O'Hara replied: "Yes."

Under cross-examination Kane, who is representing himself, asked: "Were you familiar with my voice?" She told him: "Yes."

Kane then asked: "Were you listening to the shouting while you were tending to Mr Douglas?" 

She said: "There was a lot of shouting going on."

The accused then stated: "Something about a cream cake. I'm really puzzled by this. It's just crazy but my learned friend is trying to make something of it."

Ms O'Hara told the jury she has worked in prisons for 12 years and had come across around ten slashings.

In evidence, Mr Douglas said he could not identify his attacker because he was slashed from behind.

He added: "Someone obviously slashed me. I don't know who it was."

Mr Douglas told the court he was a trustee in the prison and helped to serve meals to other prisoners. 

The attack on him took place in the area known as the pantry where meals are served around 4pm.

He was shown CCTV footage by Mr Ablett and asked to identify his attacker.

Kane raised an objection, saying: "The advocate depute keeps badgering the witness if he doesn't give the answer he wants."

Trial judge Lord Clark told Kane: "It is regularly done to test evidence. There is nothing wrong with that."

