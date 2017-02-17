Friends raise £15,000 after death of young crash victim

Tributes flood in for 'kindhearted' Calvin McIntosh, 19, described as 'true amazing friend'.

Calvin McIntosh: Young man died in crash in Larkhall.

The grieving friends of a teenager killed in a head-on smash have raised almost £15,000 for his family.

Calvin McIntosh, 19, died after being taken by ambulance to hospital after the two-car crash in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

A 58-year-old woman and her daughter, aged 24, were injured when their Volkswagen Polo collided with the BMW on the A71 Ayr Road in the town at around 5pm.

The mother suffered leg and back injuries and the 24 year-old woman suffered internal injuries. They remain in hospital and medical staff describe their condition as stable.

An online crowdfunding campaign was set up by friends of the young man and thousands of pounds had been raised for the teenager's funeral costs in a matter of hours. By Friday morning almost £15,000 was raised.

Friend David Archibald, who set up the justgiving page, wrote: "As friends of Calvin, we have set up a just giving page to help raise funds to help cover costs for his funeral.

"I have asked permission from his mum to do so. This is just a little something to show our appreciation to the boy who touched many hearts and will forever be in them. We all miss you Calvin, fly high brother."

The page states: "As Calvin was a great friend and well respected. We, as his friends, asked his mum, Jackie, for permission to help set this page up to show our appreciation to such a caring and loving guy by putting money in to help pay for any funeral costs etc.

"Calvin touched many hearts and has many great memories with everyone he ever met. He was a true role model to many people and the support Calvin and his family have had has been outstanding to say the least.



"Everyone will miss you and you will always be in our hearts. Let's give Calvin the send off he deserves."

Tributes from friends and work colleagues of Mr McIntosh have flooded in online since his death.

Heather Campbell wrote: Devastating news about Calvin. What a lovely, kind hearted boy. My heart goes out to all his family at this sad time. RIP Calvin you will be sadly missed by all."

Chloe Brown said: "God bless Calvin McIntosh, was an absolute pleasure to know and work with you. Thinking of your family and friends. You and your big smile will be missed."

Emma Henderson added: "I am truly devastated to have to say goodbye to my longest bestest friend.

"Calvin McIntosh we've had an absolute ball for the past 18 years and you've touched so many hearts including mine.

"I'm honoured to have known such a kind hearted soul. One true amazing friend inside and out with a heart of pure gold.

"Thinking of his family and all of his friends at the heartbreaking time. It's not goodbye forever just until we meet again. Sleep tight angel, one in an absolute million."

