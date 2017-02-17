  • STV
Drivers warned as major ten-week M8 diversion to begin

Matt Coyle

Works to begin on Friday night on the M8 and A8 in Baillieston to finish 'missing link'.

M8: Work is under way on the M8 at Baillieston.
M8: Work is under way on the M8 at Baillieston. Transport Scotland

Motorists are being warned ahead of a major ten-week diversion on the M8 due to start on Friday.

Works are set to get under way on Friday night on the M8 and A8 in Baillieston to complete the construction of the new stretch of road know as the "missing link".

The roadworks come as part of the massive multi-million pound improvement project to upgrade Scotland's motorways.

The Ballieston works will last up to ten week and motorists have been warned to expect delays as all routes surrounding the area are expected to be affected with a majo0r diversion put in place.

The diversion of the A8/M8 is needed to remove 13,000m² of existing carriageway and 40,000m³ of earth to connect the new M8 to the existing M8 which is approximately 5m higher.

Also, 12,000 tonnes of blacktop will then be laid to complete the M8 'missing link'.

A Transport Scotland statement said: "A major ten week diversion of all M8/A8 traffic (east and westbound) is needed on all approaches to Baillieston Interchange to connect the newly-built M8 motorway with the existing network.

Diversion: Transport Scotland diagram of diversion routes.
Diversion: Transport Scotland diagram of diversion routes. Transport Scotland

The following routes will be affected:

- M8/A8 east and westbound

- M73 north and southbound

- The following local roads will also be affected:

- A89 Coatbridge Road closed westbound from roundabout with A752

- A752 Langmuir Road

- A8 Glasgow and Edinburgh Roads on approach to Swinton Roundabout

"The diversion via the newly-aligned A8 will start from 8pm on Friday February 17. Delays are expected on all diversion routes for the duration of the works.

"Access to all routes will be maintained via the newly-aligned A8. However, significant disruption is expected on the approach to Junction 8 Baillieston interchange."

