Primary school coach charged with sex attacks on pupils

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Daniel Wilkie, 25, who worked at the school in Inverclyde, has appeared in court.

A primary school sports coach has been charged with two sex attacks on pupils.

Daniel Wilkie, 25, was arrested on Friday, February 10, following a police investigation in Inverclyde.

Wilkie, who worked as part of the Active Schools network in the council area, allegedly launched a sexual assault on two pupils in January at one of the schools, which cannot be named for legal reasons, where he works in the area.

The Active Schools scheme is a partnership between sportscotland and Scotland's 32 local authorities to run sporting activities for children across the country.

Wilkie appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday to face the allegations and pled not guilty to two charges of sexual assault of a child under the Sexual Offences Scotland (Act) 2009. He was granted bail.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday, February 10, in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Inverclyde on Tuesday, January 31."

A letter to parents from Inverclyde's head of education, Ruth Binks, said: "This is to inform you that allegations were made that led us immediately to put in place our child protection procedures and the matter was referred to police.

"Because of the ongoing police investigations we are limited in the amount of information which can be released. However, we are now in a position to confirm that a person has been charged with contravention of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

"While understandably parents and carers will be concerned, please be assured that steps have been taken to ensure the ongoing safety of pupils."

A spokesman for the council said: "Because of the ongoing police investigations we are limited in the amount of information which can be released.

"However, we are now in a position to confirm that a person has been charged with contravention of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. The council has written to parents and carers.

"While understandably parents and carers will be concerned, we have assured them that steps have been taken to ensure the ongoing safety of pupils.

"Protection of children is a priority for Inverclyde Council and on any occasion when situations of this nature are made known to us, we immediately initiate our child protection procedures and contact Police Scotland."

