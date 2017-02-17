  • STV
Funding of £34m to improve squalid Govanhill housing

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Major funding aimed at tackling widespread squalid conditions in the Glasgow area.

Govanhill: Funding aimed at improving housing in the Glasgow area.
Govanhill: Funding aimed at improving housing in the Glasgow area. STV

Housing in an area of Glasgow plagued by squalid conditions is set to receive a £34m funding boost.

The Scottish Government has pledged £20m towards a four-year programme that aims to acquire up to 350 homes in Govanhill and bring them into the social rented sector.

A further £14m would also be invested in the area pending a decision by Glasgow City Council's executive committe.

The investment will build on the success of a pilot scheme targeting four blocks in which many of the flats had fallen into disrepair.

A total of 124 flats have been brought into housing association ownership of the back of the South-West Govanhill Property Acquisition and Repair Programme so that vital repairs can be carried out.

Kevin Stewart, minister for local government and housing, said: "The acquisition and repair scheme, which ran as a pilot and focussed on four blocks, has proven to be a great success.

"Evaluation of this project has shown that, in a relatively short period of time, significant progress has been made.

"However, It's clear that more work needs to be done in this area, and that is why I'm delighted that we're able to invest £20m to support a wider programme of improvements across the Govanhill area.

"By working together with Glasgow City Council and Govanhill Housing Association we can continue to make real improvements to the lives of the people who live here."

Councillor Frank McAveety, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "This is a huge investment package and demonstrates the council's long term commitment to Govanhill. The council has been working extremely hard alongside our partners to deliver lasting change to Govanhill.

"In our view transforming how the area's housing is managed is the foundation for a long-term improvement in Govanhill.

"The impact of council-inspired initiatives such as the Acquisition Programme and the Enhanced Enforcement Area is now being felt and we are seeing real signs of progress in Govanhill.

"This latest funding package builds on this progress and sets out a clear vision for the future of Govanhill. We see real potential in Govanhill and are willing to back this with the kind of investment that will make a real difference to the area."

