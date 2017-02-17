  • STV
Fresh plea over missing woman who vanished in October

Janet McQueen, 58, was last seen leaving her home in Glasgow four months ago.

Janet McQueen: Family members have previously appealed for her safe return.
Police searching for a woman who vanished four months ago have issued a fresh appeal to the public.

Mother-of-three Janet McQueen, 58, was last seen by a neighbour leaving her home on Langside Road in Govanhill, Glasgow, at about 9pm on Tuesday October 18.

Ms McQueen left her dog, phone and money in her flat, and there has been no activity on her bank account since her disappearance.

Police have carried out extensive investigations, including specialist search teams combing rear courtyards around her home and in nearby Queen's Park but they have found no trace of the missing woman.

Ms McQueen's family are "desperate" for her to come home and police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Inspector Alex Hutton, of Gorbals police station, said: "This is a horrible time for the family, they just don't know where Janet is or what, if anything, has happened to her.

"The family kept in touch with each other and for Janet to be out of contact for so long is concerning and very, very distressing for them.

"Janet left her flat around 9pm on the Tuesday night and for some reason she left behind her wee dog Palsy, her phone and money - why she did that is still to be established."

He added: "We know that earlier in the day she appeared somewhat distressed whilst travelling on a bus, so much so that the driver called police and she was taken home to family, however, for whatever reason, she headed out around 9pm.

"While there is nothing at this time to indicate any suspicious circumstances or that anything untoward has happened to Janet, it is very unusual for someone to just disappear without any trace."

Police have carried out widespread door-to-door enquiries and a stop-and-interview operation, as well as a family press conference.

Officers have also looked through hours of CCTV and liaised with her bank in case there has been any activity on her account, but have found nothing.

Mr Hutton said: "Janet's family are desperate for her to come home.

"We are doing everything we can to find her and would again appeal to anyone who has any information about where she is to contact Cathcart police office via 101."

Ms McQueen is described as white, 5ft, slim and with short black hair. She was wearing glasses, a black anorak and dark trousers when last seen.

