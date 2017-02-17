Motorist seen driving in wrong direction along M74
Car seen heading northbound on the southbound carriageway near Ecclefechan.
A motorist was reported driving along a motorway in the wrong direction.
The vehicle was heading northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M74 near Ecclefechan around 10.40pm on Thursday.
Officers received several calls about the car but no further details have come to light.
They are now appealing for anyone with more information to come forward.
A police statement said: "Around 10.40pm, Thursday, police responded to several 999 calls from the public after a car was reportedly travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M74 near Ecclefechan.
"If you witnessed this or can provide any further information please contact police on 101."
