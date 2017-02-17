Motorist seen driving in wrong direction along M74

Car seen heading northbound on the southbound carriageway near Ecclefechan.

Police: Appeal for witnesses (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A motorist was reported driving along a motorway in the wrong direction.

The vehicle was heading northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M74 near Ecclefechan around 10.40pm on Thursday.

Officers received several calls about the car but no further details have come to light.

They are now appealing for anyone with more information to come forward.

A police statement said: "Around 10.40pm, Thursday, police responded to several 999 calls from the public after a car was reportedly travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M74 near Ecclefechan.

"If you witnessed this or can provide any further information please contact police on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.