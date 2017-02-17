  • STV
Bin lorry crash: Harry Clarke drove without licence

The 60-year-old was behind the wheel of a car in Glasgow months after the incident.

Harry Clarke: Bin lorry driver admitted traffic offence.
Harry Clarke: Bin lorry driver admitted traffic offence. PA

The George Square bin lorry driver has admitted driving without a licence in the year after the fatal crash.

Harry Clarke was at the wheel of the refuse vehicle when it killed six people and injured 15 others in Glasgow city centre in December 2014.

On Friday, he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he admitted to driving a car in the city on September 20, 2015, to the danger of the public, despite his licence having been revoked for medical reasons.

Sentence on Clarke was adjourned until March 31.

The 60-year-old from Baillieston in Glasgow admitted driving in the knowledge he had suffered a loss of consciousness while at the wheel the bin lorry in George Square.

His licence had been revoked for 12 months on June 27, 2015, and the charge states he knew or ought to have known he was unfit to drive and there was a risk he might lose consciousness or suffer an episode of altered awareness while driving.

Clarke was not prosecuted over the bin lorry crash, with the Crown Office insisting there was insufficient evidence to raise criminal proceedings.

In a rare legal move, relatives of three crash victims sought permission from senior judges to bring charges against him in a private prosecution.

The Appeal Court in Edinburgh ruled in November last year the family could not launch a private prosecution.

Clarke previously told a fatal accident inquiry into the city centre crash that he had went out "like a light bulb switch" while driving along Queen Street on the day of the crash.

During the FAI it was revealed Clarke had collapsed at the wheel of a bus in his previous role as a First Bus driver in April 2010.

His representatives claimed it was "unfair" to blame him for the collision but sheriff John Beckett found the fact Clarke had not disclosed his medical background to his employers or the DVLA as being among "reasonable precautions whereby the bin lorry crash might have been avoided".

Erin McQuade, 18, and her grandparents Jack Sweeney, 68, and Lorraine Sweeney, 69, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, were struck and killed by the lorry.

Stephenie Tait, 29, and Jacqueline Morton, 51, both from Glasgow, and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh, also died in the crash on December 22, 2014.

