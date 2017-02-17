  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds attend funeral of Milngavie house fire victim

STV

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze at the family home on New Year's Day.

Funeral: Cameron Logan was laid to rest.
Funeral: Cameron Logan was laid to rest. STV/PA

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay tribute to a young man who died in a fire at his family home on New Year's Day.

A guard of honour was formed by friends as the cortege carrying Cameron Logan arrived at Clydebank Crematorium almost seven weeks after he died in the blaze at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

A saltire flag was draped over his coffin and a piper played Highland Cathedral as the "proud Scot" was carried inside.

His partner Rebecca Williams, who attended the funeral, was rescued from the Achray Place house and was initially in a critical condition in hospital while his parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The family dog, Gomez, also died in the incident in the early hours of January 1.

Mother: Cathy Logan spoke at the service.
Mother: Cathy Logan spoke at the service. PA

Mr Logan's brother Blair, 26, was arrested almost two weeks after the fire and charged with his murder.

He was also charged with assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder when he appeared in court.

Ms Williams earlier described her boyfriend as a "teddy bear" and the ashes of his beloved dog were said to be carried inside his coffin.

About 200 people gathered to pay their respects to Mr Logan at the service led by Reverend Iain Reid.

A letter written by the 23-year-old's mother Cathy was read during the service, as was another by his uncle Alan. His father David was also at the service.

David Logan: Father at son's funeral service.
David Logan: Father at son's funeral service. PA

Friends also made speeches while Ms Williams' family talked about her life with Mr Logan.

Mr Logan's family thanked people for their support in a message in the order of service.

They also asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Scottish SPCA or the Dogs Trust.

The message said: "The family would like to thank everyone who has helped at this difficult time.

"This includes the emergency services which dealt with the fire and its consequences; neighbours and friends; the local vet; Vets4Pets; Foster Funeral Directors of Rutherglen; the Rev Iain M A Reid, and everyone who sent cards, flowers or gifts to the family."

Tribute: Bex Williams said Mr Logan was 'love of her life'.
Tribute: Bex Williams said Mr Logan was 'love of her life'.

Speaking before Mr Logan's funeral, Ms Williams paid tribute to her boyfriend.

The 24-year-old Heart radio journalist told the station: "Cameron was a teddy bear. He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him."

She added: "He'd finished university with his best-ever marks in his final exams and wanted to join the police to become a detective. I have no doubt he would have achieved it.

"I am so proud to have been his girlfriend. He was the love of my life."

Ms Williams was released from hospital almost three weeks after the fire and has said she is "getting stronger every day".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.