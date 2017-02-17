Hundreds attend funeral of Milngavie house fire victim

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze at the family home on New Year's Day.

Funeral: Cameron Logan was laid to rest. STV/PA

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay tribute to a young man who died in a fire at his family home on New Year's Day.

A guard of honour was formed by friends as the cortege carrying Cameron Logan arrived at Clydebank Crematorium almost seven weeks after he died in the blaze at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

A saltire flag was draped over his coffin and a piper played Highland Cathedral as the "proud Scot" was carried inside.

His partner Rebecca Williams, who attended the funeral, was rescued from the Achray Place house and was initially in a critical condition in hospital while his parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The family dog, Gomez, also died in the incident in the early hours of January 1.

Mother: Cathy Logan spoke at the service. PA

Mr Logan's brother Blair, 26, was arrested almost two weeks after the fire and charged with his murder.

He was also charged with assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder when he appeared in court.

Ms Williams earlier described her boyfriend as a "teddy bear" and the ashes of his beloved dog were said to be carried inside his coffin.

About 200 people gathered to pay their respects to Mr Logan at the service led by Reverend Iain Reid.

A letter written by the 23-year-old's mother Cathy was read during the service, as was another by his uncle Alan. His father David was also at the service.

David Logan: Father at son's funeral service. PA

Friends also made speeches while Ms Williams' family talked about her life with Mr Logan.

Mr Logan's family thanked people for their support in a message in the order of service.

They also asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Scottish SPCA or the Dogs Trust.

The message said: "The family would like to thank everyone who has helped at this difficult time.

"This includes the emergency services which dealt with the fire and its consequences; neighbours and friends; the local vet; Vets4Pets; Foster Funeral Directors of Rutherglen; the Rev Iain M A Reid, and everyone who sent cards, flowers or gifts to the family."

Tribute: Bex Williams said Mr Logan was 'love of her life'.

Speaking before Mr Logan's funeral, Ms Williams paid tribute to her boyfriend.

The 24-year-old Heart radio journalist told the station: "Cameron was a teddy bear. He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him."

She added: "He'd finished university with his best-ever marks in his final exams and wanted to join the police to become a detective. I have no doubt he would have achieved it.

"I am so proud to have been his girlfriend. He was the love of my life."

Ms Williams was released from hospital almost three weeks after the fire and has said she is "getting stronger every day".