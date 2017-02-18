Man's death at stables 'not suspicious', police say

An inquiry was launched after Christopher Adams' body was found on February 9.

Jansview Gallops: Stables where body was found. STV

The death of a man whose body was found at stables in South Lanarkshire is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquiry was launched after the body of Christopher Adams was discovered at Jansview Gallops stables in Chapelton on February 9.

His death was initially described as unexplained, but officers are now satisfied that it was not suspicious, following a postmortem.

The 23-year-old's family have been informed and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: "Around 11.30am on Thursday, February 9, police were called to a property in Chapelton, South Lanarkshire, after a 23-year-old man was found dead.

"At the request of his family, the man can be named as Christopher Adams from East Kilbride.

"A postmortem examination has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The family request that their privacy be respected at time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.