Man dead after 'brutal and violent' attack in own home

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man's body was found in Glasgow.

Stonebank Grove: Police treating death of man as murder. © 2017 Google

A murder probe has been launched after a man was "brutally attacked" in his own home.

The 46-year-old's body was discovered by a friend at around 2.15pm on Friday in his home in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

Detectives are speaking to local residents and examining CCTV footage near the residence in Stonebank Grove.

Police believe that there may have been a disturbance within the same property the night prior to the murder.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

Detective chief inspector Paul Livingstone from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Teams said: "A man has died following a brutal and violent attack within his own home and it is absolutely imperative that we trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

"From our enquiries so far, we understand that there may have been a disturbance within the property the previous night and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in Stonebank Grove or the surrounding area on the evening of Thursday, February 16, particularly between 9pm and 11.30pm, and saw anything suspicious, please get in touch.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, let us be the judge of that, as it could prove to be vital in helping us find the person responsible for this horrific crime.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at the Major Investigation Teams on 101 or alternatively can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where details can be given in confidence.

