Two teenagers climb on school roof and set it on fire

The blaze caused extensive damage to Woodfarm High School in East Renfrewshire.

Woodfarm High: School damaged in deliberate fire. © 2017 Google

Two teenagers climbed onto a school roof and deliberately set it on fire in East Renfrewshire.

The two males were seen scaling the side of Woodfarm High School in Thornliebank and climbing onto the roof where they started the fire at around 10.30pm on Friday.

No one was injured but the blaze caused significant damage to the school's roof and top floor.

CCTV also captured the youths on Robslee Road after they had started the fire, where they watched fire crews put out the blaze.

They are described as white, between 15 and 18 years of age, and wearing dark clothing. One is thought to have had on a grey hooded top.

Detective constable Stephen Walker from Govan CID said: "The youths are seen on CCTV climbing up the side of the building and then on to the roof where they deliberately start a fire.

"They are then seen on Robslee Road, where they are joined by another male, watching the fire service attend to put out the blaze.

"Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire which has caused significant damage to the roof and the top floor of the school.

"These youths have absolutely no regard for their own safety nor the property or the cost or disruption their actions have caused.

"Indeed they appear to stay in the area to watch as emergency services attend to deal with the fire.

"There are a number of homes near the school, thankfully, not affected by the fire, but it may be the case that neighbours saw the youths on the roof or hanging about the area either prior to or afterwards.

"If you did see anything or have information that will assist officers with their enquiries then please contact the CID at Govan Police Station via 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

