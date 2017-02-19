  • STV
Family's desperate plea over missing Iraq war veteran

Chris Foote Chris Foote

PTSD-sufferer Paul Ellis is believed to have travelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

Paul Ellis: Boarded train bound for London.

The family of a missing Iraq war veteran and PTSD-sufferer say they are "desperate to get him home".

Paul Ellis is believed to have travelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh by train on Saturday afternoon.

He arrived at Waverley station at around 2.35pm and then boarded a second train headed to London, although it is unclear whether he arrived in the capital.

The family of the 53-year-old, who served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Royal Navy Reserve, are concerned for his welfare.

Speaking to STV News, they said: "Paul's family loves him so much and we're desperate to get him home. We just want to know that he's okay."

Police Scotland said it is the first time Mr Ellis has been reported missing and described the situation as "unusual".

Inspector Gary Ritchie said: "Paul was due to meet his sisters at his home yesterday but he wasn't in when they got there.

"From our enquiries, we know that he travelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh Waverley and was seen in the station on CCTV at around 2.35pm.

"He then took a train that was going to London. Whether he actually travelled to London is still to be established but we do know he made it as far as the Lancaster area.

"Paul requires to take medication and we know he has some with him but we're not sure just now if it is sufficient for his needs.

"He also has his phone with him but it's switched off so no one is able to get in contact with him to see if he is ok.

"He's never been missing before or out of contact with his family who he is close to, hence the concern when he left without letting anyone know.

"He has no specific connections in England, so again to travel there without telling anyone he's going away is unusual."

Mr Ellis is 5ft tall, with a slim build, and is clean shaven with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark North Face puffer jacket and jeans. He was also carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with any information can contact officers at Cathcart Police Station on 101.

