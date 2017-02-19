Woman 'stabbed in attack' at block of flats in Glasgow

Police officers and paramedics were called to the Blairdardie area of the city.

Keal Crescent: Emergency services on the scene.

A woman is being treated for stab wounds after an alleged attack at a block of flats in Glasgow.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Keal Crescent, off Great Western Road, in the Blairdardie area at around 12pm on Friday.

Shortly afterwards a 58-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where doctors describe her condition as stable.

Two women, aged 31 and 41, have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12pm on Friday, police were called to reports of a disturbance within a flat in the Great Western Road area of Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

"Medical staff describe her condition as stable.

"Two women have been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.