Man who died in own home after 'brutal' attack named

John Cameron was found dead by a friend in his home in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

John Cameron: 46-year-old suffered 'brutal' attack, say police. Police Scotland/STV

A man who died after being "brutally attacked" in his own home has been named by police.

John Cameron, 46, was found dead by a friend at around 2.15pm on Friday in his home in Stonebank Grove in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow. His relatives have been made aware.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, but officers are treating the incident as murder.

STV News also understands that detectives are following a definite line of inquiry.

They have been speaking to local residents and examining CCTV footage near the residence, and believe there may have been a disturbance in the same property the night prior to the murder.

Speaking on Saturday, detective chief inspector Paul Livingstone from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Teams said: "A man has died following a brutal and violent attack within his own home and it is absolutely imperative that we trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

"From our enquiries so far, we understand that there may have been a disturbance within the property the previous night and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in Stonebank Grove or the surrounding area on the evening of Thursday, February 16, particularly between 9pm and 11.30pm, and saw anything suspicious, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact detectives at the Major Investigation Teams on 101 or alternatively can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where details can be given in confidence.

